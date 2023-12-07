Several schools operating on two-hour delay due to weather conditions

NORTH CAROLINA — Several schools in northwestern North Carolina will be operating on a two-hour delay due to severe weather conditions.

Schools in Watauga County said they will be operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, and buses will be traveling on limited routes.

Schools in Ashe County said their two-hour delay is due to icy roads in portions of the county, as well as overnight freezing temperatures.

Schools in Avery County said due to questionable road conditions in numerous areas of the county, accompanied by below-freezing temperatures overnight, they will also have a two-hour delay on Thursday.

Faculty and staff are expected to report to the schools at 9 a.m.

However, school buses will be allowed to travel on several roads. You can read a full list of those restrictions here.

