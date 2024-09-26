Severe storm potential threatens Cleveland County Fair

SHELBY, N.C. — For 100 years, the Cleveland County Fair has been the main attraction in Shelby. But this year, it’s up in the air.

Right now, the fair is scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, but that could change.

“They basically put up a steel supporting structure around it, tried to secure it as best they can in the ground,” said Perry Davis, the emergency management director. “However, some of those just consist of aluminum poles and tarps.”

>> How authorities are still trying to pull it off despite inclement weather, in the video at the top of the page.

(WATCH BELOW: Hurricane Helene upgrades to Category 2 storm; here’s how it’ll impact the Carolinas)

Hurricane Helene upgrades to Category 2 storm; here’s how it’ll impact the Carolinas

©2024 Cox Media Group