Severe weather to impact schools in our area

NORTH CAROLINA — Severe weather is expected to impact our area on Wednesday morning.

We will see heavy rain and some wind during the morning commute.

Due to this, several schools are adjusting their schedules.

Cabarrus County Schools

Schools in Cabarrus County will be operating on a remote learning day.

Catawba County Schools

Schools in Catawba County will be operating on a remote learning day.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

All Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed to students on Wednesday. There will also be no ASEP, extracurricular activities, facility use, athletics, or before and after school programs.

