Sex trafficking survivor says Charlotte hotel ignored signs of abuse on property

CHARLOTTE — A survivor of sex trafficking is suing a hotel management company in Charlotte, claiming workers looked the other way while she was forced to have sex with strangers.

It’s a federal lawsuit against SC Hotel Investments, LLC.

Channel 9 covered the original case back in 2015. Samuel Pratt was later convicted of sex trafficking, and he’s spending the rest of his life in prison.

The new lawsuit claims workers at the Quality Inn in west Charlotte still rented to Pratt, despite seeing signs of abuse and ignoring the many clients who visited.

The previous owner sold the motel in 2016.

We’ve reached out to his lawyer for comment, but we have not heard back.

The Charlotte Observer did speak with the owner, but he declined to comment.

