Shawn Clark, former App State head football coach, dies at 50

CHARLOTTE — Former Appalachian State head football coach Shawk Clark and University of Central Florida offensive line coach has passed away, UCF announced on Monday.

Clark served as the Mountaineers’ head coach from 2020 to 2024. He held other roles at the school since 2016. He joined Central Florida this past offseason. The school said that Clark, 50, passed away at a local hospital unexpectedly after being admitted on Sept. 9th.

We are profoundly saddened by the passing of App State alumnus, football All-American and former head coach Shawn Clark. We extend our deepest sympathy to Shawn’s family and everyone who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/YJcaW7BEKB — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 22, 2025

“Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff,” said UCF head coach Scott Frost. “The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers.”

Clark was a two-time All-American and three-time all-conference selection while playing as an offensive lineman for App State from 1994 to 1998.

