Shelby Police asks public’s help identifying catalytic converter thief, vehicle

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who is believed to be responsible for the theft of three catalytic converters.

Officials said that around 9:30 p.m. on April 5, three catalytic converters were stolen from trucks at Laughlin’s Furniture on Lafayette Street.

Police said that a vehicle was caught on camera dropping the suspect off on Wells Street at American Tactical and Pawn.

Officials said the vehicle was a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV. Police said they believe the vehicle is a Chevrolet Traverse. It was last seen driving north on North Lafayette Street.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the individual involved has been asked to contact police at 704-484-7153.

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