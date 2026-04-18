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Shelby Police asks public’s help identifying catalytic converter thief, vehicle

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Shelby Police asks public’s help identifying catalytic converter thieves
Shelby Police asks public’s help identifying catalytic converter thieves (Shelby Police Department)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who is believed to be responsible for the theft of three catalytic converters.

Officials said that around 9:30 p.m. on April 5, three catalytic converters were stolen from trucks at Laughlin’s Furniture on Lafayette Street.

Police said that a vehicle was caught on camera dropping the suspect off on Wells Street at American Tactical and Pawn.

Officials said the vehicle was a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV. Police said they believe the vehicle is a Chevrolet Traverse. It was last seen driving north on North Lafayette Street.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the individual involved has been asked to contact police at 704-484-7153.

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