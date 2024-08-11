Shelby woman arrested for allegedly dumping newborn’s body in 1987

RIVERSIDE, California — A woman from Shelby was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly throwing her newborn’s body into a California dumpster nearly four decades ago, according to ABC 7.

The Riverside Police Department booked Melissa Jean Allen Avila, 55, after North Carolina law enforcement extradited her from Shelby. She was given a $1.1 million bail and is still in custody.

Detectives discovered the baby girl’s body on Oct. 13, 1987. A man searching for recyclables found the remains inside a dumpster behind a business. The death was ruled a homicide. The case was opened back up in 2020 and detectives turned to DNA samples recovered at the scene to reignite the investigation, ABC 7 says.

Detectives worked with parnters at the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Team and the nonprofit Season of Justice to identify Avila as the baby’s mother. After identifying Avila, police worked with the U.S. Marshals to track her down to Shelby.

