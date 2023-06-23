Shelton Vineyards teams up with Richard Petty for ‘Icon’ wine release

DOBSON, N.C. — Two well-known North Carolina families have partnered to celebrate the legacy of a racing icon.

Shelton Vineyards and NASCAR legend Richard Petty recently unveiled a premium red wine blend labeled Icon.

According to the vineyard’s website, “Icon pays tribute to Richard Petty’s remarkable career, capturing his unwavering pursuit of greatness both on and off the track.”

The limited release is only available at Shelton Vineyards while supplies last. Icon comes packaged in a collector’s box and is available in both standard ($55) and magnum ($150).

Shelton will also host a benefit concert for Victory Junction, a year-round camp facility for children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions that Petty’s son Kyle founded.

The benefit will be held on July 29 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $43.

For more information on Icon and the Victory Junction fundraiser, click here.

