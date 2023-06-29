Sheriff’s office offering hard, plastic concealed carry cards to Lincolnton gun owners

LINCOLNTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gun owners in Lincolnton are now able to get hard, plastic concealed carry cards.

The Lincolnton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that they will be providing plastic permit cards for both new and renewal applicants.

When applicants are given their concealed handgun permits from North Carolina, the sheriff’s office will give the applicant a durable, plastic card identical to the state’s paper copy.

The sheriff’s office is offering the service to residents for free.

