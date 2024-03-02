Sheriff’s office supplies first aid kits to Caldwell County schools

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office recently supplied individual first aid kits to every classroom in its school district.

A total of 1,172 kits were given to the Caldwell County School System.

They contain tools to treat the emergency needs of an individual and contain life-saving tools should the need for such tools arise.

The sheriff’s office said the kits are part of a partnership for the “Minutes Matter” project and were made possible by Safeguard Medical Company, a veteran-driven, North Carolina-based company located in Huntersville.

To fund the project, Caldwell County received donations from Duke Energy, the Broyhill Foundation, Bernhardt Furniture, and an anonymous donor.

