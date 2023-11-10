Police distribute ‘Kits for Kids’ in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Law enforcement in Matthews will be gathering to assemble first aid kits for kids Friday morning.

Representatives from the Matthews Police Department, Monroe Police Department, and Mint Hill Police Department attended the event.

The K4K Program, also known as Kits for Kids, is a groundbreaking initiative that provides law enforcement with special tools designed to assist them in interacting with traumatized children and responding effectively to various calls.

The kits consist of multiple items, including a Playtime re-disposable play pad, crayons, a yoyo, a Rubik’s cube, a plush toy, and a toy police car.

These items are intended to help distract and comfort children experiencing stress or anxiety while providing first responders with tools to help them better communicate and connect with children in need, according to law enforcement.

Organizers said this was the first initiative of its kind.

