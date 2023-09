CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot Friday night along Interstate 85 North before the Statesville Road exit.

First responders were called to the scene at Exit 39 a little before 7 p.m.

The person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium CMC

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

