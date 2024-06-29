Lockdown lifted after shooting during baseball game at Wingate University

WINGATE, N.C. — A shooting at the Wingate University baseball field Friday night placed the campus under lockdown, officials posted at 8 p.m. on X.

Urgent Wingate Alert!The lockdown remains in place. Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that took place at the baseball field. One person is in custody. Police confirm that the incident does not involve a member of the Wingate University campus community. — Wingate University Alert System (@BulldogAlerts) June 29, 2024

One person is in custody and police confirmed that the incident didn’t involve a member of the Wingate University community.

A Wingate University spokesperson said a man drove erratically down Wilson Street, jumped out of his car, and went onto the baseball field.

Multiple shots were fired and the shooter was “injured by his own gun,” and was airlifted to a hospital, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

There was an American Legion baseball game at the time of the shooting, the Wingate mayor said.

It happened during a non-university youth baseball game, university officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

