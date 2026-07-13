Shop for GOOD campaign launches to help students start school year right

CHARLOTTE — SHARE Charlotte and Duke Energy have launched the “Shop for GOOD” campaign this week, running Monday through Friday, to help Charlotte students prepare for the upcoming school year. The initiative invites the community to purchase essential items for students of all ages, from early childhood through college.

The campaign, themed “Let’s Pack Potential for Every Student,” encourages community members to support local education. Participants can purchase much-needed items from Amazon Wish Lists created by more than 30 local nonprofits dedicated to serving students.

Community members, businesses and employee teams are encouraged to participate in the “Shop for GOOD” campaign.

They can browse the campaign’s Digital Shopping Guide to find links to participating nonprofits’ Amazon Wish Lists, from which items can be purchased directly.

The requested items are comprehensive, aiming to remove barriers to learning for students across all educational stages. These include backpacks, school supplies, books, hygiene products, snacks, classroom materials and other essential items.

©2026 Cox Media Group