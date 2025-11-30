Shop Small Saturday features over 100 businesses in South End

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Center City Partners hosted more than 100 local business owners in South End Saturday morning.

You could see the turnout of the event along Camden Road.

With Thanksgiving in the rear view, this year’s “Shop Small Saturday” featured a lot of Christmas favorites, including a gift-wrapping station and pictures with Santa Claus.

“Every consumer has a lot of choices, everyone out here made it intentional to support small businesses, so thank you to them,” said business owner Aaryn Nutter.

Shopping deals will continue next week for Cyber Monday.

Retailers offer discounts for a wide range of online-only purchases.

