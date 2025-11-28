Shoppers brave early hours for Black Friday deals at Charlotte Premium Outlets

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of shoppers flocked to Charlotte Premium Outlets today, eager to snag deals on Black Friday.

The annual shopping event drew crowds early in the morning, with many shoppers arriving before stores opened to secure parking and get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Channel 9 spoke to shoppers who were buying items for their Christmas list.

“We came at 8:30,” said Karen Thompson, a shopper who was among the early arrivals.

“Woke up at like 6, left at 7:30, got here at 8. It took us an hour to find parking,” said Haley Garchitorena, another shopper.

Scott Anderson, Director of Marketing at Charlotte Premium Outlets, noted the significance of Black Friday for the outlets.

“It’s been busy for us today, which is usual for us on Black Friday. The outlets are still a huge Black Friday destination,” he said. “They are all over the place. You’ve got stores that have discounts as much as 50, 60, 70% off.”

Popular stores like Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Fossil, and Under Armour offered significant discounts, catering to a wide range of holiday wish lists. Shoppers shared their finds.

“Adidas shoes for my grandson. He sent me a picture and I found them and got them,” Karen Thompson said. “I got me a shirt. I just need a shirt and a jacket overcoat because it’s cold out.”

