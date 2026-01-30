Shoppers scramble, stores restock before Charlotte snow storm

CHARLOTTE — As we prepare for another round of winter weather in the Carolinas, shoppers and local hardware store owners alike are scrambling to restock supplies on Friday.

Things like ice melt and shovels are tough to keep in stock. Channel 9’s Miana Massey talked to the owner of Little Hardware in South End, who said business has been non-stop.

The timing is a big part of the problem here. Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking the possibility of 4-7″ of snow in the Queen City, and that next round of winter weather is coming before stores have had a real chance to recover from last weekend’s storm.

Managers at Little Hardware say supplies from last weekend are still hard to replace, and some shipments were delayed because of the icy storm.

The ice melt is the first thing to go, followed by propane. Now, as snow enters the forecast, sleds are flying off the shelves before they fly down the hills.

“Moms groups all over Facebook, everyone’s looking for them,” said Jennifer Ginn.

Rob Klauk told Channel 9, “There’s nothing in the city, this was the only place that had any sleds.”

Since last weekend’s storm, Atrium Health told us its emergency departments have seen an increase in weather-related injuries. If you’re going to go sledding, they have a few tips to remain safe:

Find a clear path forward without trees, cars, or people

Sit facing forward, and wear a helmet

Never sled with a motorized vehicle

Wear warm layers and take breaks

Clear walkways, and when possible, use handrails to prevent falling

(VIDEO >> FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning issued as Charlotte could see heavy snow)

FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning issued as Charlotte could see heavy snow

©2026 Cox Media Group