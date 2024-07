Sugar + Ice has said goodbye to Birkdale Village. After 13 months, the mini doughnut concept has shuttered its retail kiosk. Its last day was July 7.

The mixed-use development is off Sam Furr Road, near Interstate 77, in Huntersville.

The eatery is not the only shop in recent months to exit its space in the center’s tiny retail district, designed for local, small-business operators.

