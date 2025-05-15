Shots fired in road rage incident that spanned two counties; investigation ongoing

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A case of road rage led to a driver firing shots into a man’s truck after threatening his wife.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began in York County before crossing over into Cherokee County.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry spoke with eyewitness James Ray, who said so many people could have been hurt.

He said he saw two trucks, then heard a popping sound. He later learned those popping sounds were gunshots.

“I thought they were racing because they were going pretty fast, and I kept hearing this popping sound. I probably heard about 10 pops or so,” Ray said.

Deputies said the incident occurred near Black Highway and Clarks Creek Circle in Smyrna.

According to reports, a man named Larry “...said his wife called him due to a male in a Ranger flashing a gun at her after a road rage incident.”

Larry then reportedly hopped into his truck with another person and left his home less than a mile away before finding the “man in that Ranger.”

Larry told deputies the gunman fired several shots at his truck, shattering glass and injuring his passenger. He said he slammed into the back of that Ranger in the process.

“That’s all crazy,” neighbor David Pennington told Channel 9.

Pennington said he saw the aftermath of the incident and was outraged that this could happen in an area they call peaceful.

He said he’s grateful no one was seriously hurt.

“It’s not okay to go shooting at people over road rage,” Pennington said.

“My kids were outside playing. We live right off Nemins. They heard the shots and went inside,” Ray echoed.

Deputies said they followed both trucks into Cherokee County before pulling them over.

They said the driver of the Ranger took off but was later caught and detained.

However, no charges have been filed. The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

VIDEO: ‘The gun was cocked’: Couple says neighbor pulled out AR-15 during road rage in west Charlotte

‘The gun was cocked’: Couple says neighbor pulled out AR-15 during road rage in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group