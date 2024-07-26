Showmars to close Charlotte Government Center location

CHARLOTTE — A popular Uptown lunch location will close its doors.

Showmars confirms to Channel 9 the restaurant opted to not renew its lease at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on E. Fourth Street.

“After careful consideration, the decision was made not to renew our lease at the Government Center location,” Showmars spokesperson Katie Parker said. “Showmars will continue to serve Charlotte with more than 25 other locations throughout the area. We look forward to welcoming our guests at these locations and we are continuing our growth and expansion across the Carolinas.”

A closing date has not been announced.

A City of Charlotte spokesperson says the lease with Showmars expired and the city released a request for proposals to replace the restaurant. The proposals are being evaluated. The city declined to release which restaurants applied for the Showmars space.

The new lease will require Charlotte City Council approval and a final decision is expected in the fall.

Showmars is a popular choice for lunch for people who work in the Second Ward. It is the only food option in the Government Center.

The city’s relationship with Showmars dates back to 1999. Prior to Showmars, the city experienced high turnover of different restaurant businesses in the Government Center space “due to lack of quality and less than optimal service,” a former city agenda said.

According to the city, a 2019 survey of 500 Government Center employees indicated 75% were satisfied with the quality of food from Showmars and 90% were satisfied with the level of service.

In 2019, Charlotte City Council voted to slash Showmars’ rent from $3000/month to $500/month. The city cited flattened sales and limited profitability as two reasons for the rent reduction.

The city also said Showmars can only provide 10 services per week instead of the standard 21 services and the restaurant has experienced lower revenue due to the installation of security checks at the Government Center in 2012.

It’s unclear if the city still plans to charge $500/month in rent for the space.

Channel 9 has requested the RFP to be released.

