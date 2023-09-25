Sidewalk project closes stretch of North Davidson Street

CHARLOTTE — A month-long sidewalk project will close some roads in the NoDa neighborhood, the N.C. Department of Transportation released.

The roadway and sidewalks on North Davidson Street between 37th Street and Donatello Street will be closed in all directions for construction starting Monday, Sept. 25.

Sidewalk project closures in NoDa

There is a detour for non-local traffic along E. 36th Street, U.S. 29/North Tryon Street, and Sugar Creek Road, back to North Davidson Street.

People who live or work in the area will have local access, but the owner of Divine Barrel Brewing says the barricades will likely deter foot traffic to the brewery.

“Incredibly frustrating. It’s been a rough summer in general and then something like this is just another obstacle we’ve got to find a way to work around,” Jake Bock explained.

The $1.1 million project includes pouring a new sidewalk, installing a new drainage pipe, and placing new curbs and gutters. It is slated to end by Nov. 1.

(WATCH: I-77 Mobility Partners says NCDOT would have to pay them if hardened shoulders become reality)

NCDOT planning I-77 shoulders north of Charlotte to be used at peak travel times





©2023 Cox Media Group