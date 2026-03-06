Silfab Solar hopes to resume operations Friday

FORT MILL, S.C. — Silfab Solar said in a morning news conference it anticipates resuming operations at 6:30 p.m. Friday after they were paused on Thursday due to what it calls a “chemical drip.” Silfab said it is working with state and local agencies to ensure they can restart operations.

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services ordered the solar cell manufacturing plant to halt operations in Fort Mill on Thursday.

Leaders at the Silfab Solar plant in Fort Mill said they took the right steps to keep everyone safe after a chemical spill Tuesday and what they are calling a “chemical drip” that neighbors reported on Thursday.

Silfab Solar's director of operations declined to comment on York County Council's emergency meeting and the anti-Silfab bill under consideration by the South Carolina legislature. https://t.co/Ij9nqNlnMV — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 6, 2026

Silfab’s director of operations Greg Basden spoke from the area of the plant where they say 300 gallons of water mixed with potassium hydroxide spilled Tuesday.

He said no one was ever at risk and they reported it to the correct authorities.

On Thursday, neighbors used a drone to get a picture of a sign saying there was a hydrofluoric acid leak on property.

Silfab said that was more of a “drip” than a leak after a vendor dropped off a delivery. Basden said it dripped about once an hour and that no one was at risk. He said they were not required to report it because it was so small.

“When we found the drip, we immediately contained it, absorbent mat, neutralizer, and at the rate that it’s dripping, it’s far from required … any communications in our in our reaction plans,” Basden said. “The fact that it’s neutralized, the fact that it’s contained inside of 100% containment building that qualifies as it wasn’t necessary to communicate it.”

VIDEO: Channel 9’s Miana Massey got an inside look at the scene

Inside the chemical drip at Silfab Solar

Because of the incidents at Silfab, officials at nearby Flint Hill Elementary School canceled classes Thursday and Friday.

Basden said Friday there was a lot of disinformation disseminated into the public this week regarding the leaks. He criticized Fort Mill Schools for shutting down classes at Flint Hill Elementary when the public and its employees were not at risk.

“It’s unfortunate that the school district decided to cancel without having all the details,” Basden said. “Again, I can’t express enough, Silfab will continue to work closely and cooperate with all parties, especially with DES and the county.”

Silfab must submit a report to state environmental officials by Tuesday.

The EPA is expected to visit the facility next week, and a bill is moving through the state legislature could allow York County to pull Silfab’s permits.

York County is holding an emergency meeting Friday to consider its options moving forward.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Hydrofluoric acid is common in electronics manufacturing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes it as a weak acid that can penetrate skin tissue at high concentrations. It can also create toxic fumes that cause skin and lung irritation. All the effects depend on how concentrated the acid is and how long people are exposed to it.

VIDEO: Fort Mill school to remain closed Friday due to issues with nearby Silfab Solar

Fort Mill school to remain closed Friday due to issues with nearby Silfab Solar

©2026 Cox Media Group