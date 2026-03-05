Flint Hill Elementary closed after second chemical spill at Silfab Solar

FORT MILL, S.C. — Flint Hill Elementary School is closed Thursday after another chemical spill at Silfab Solar in Fort Mill, according to a statement from the school.

York County confirmed the leak involved hydrofluoric acid, which is corrosive to metals and tissue and highly toxic if ingested or inhaled, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The county says the chemical is being stored within secondary containment, designed to capture chemicals released inadvertently, and poses no danger to the community or school. However, out of an abundance of caution, district leaders decided to release students early.

Students riding buses are being transported to Pleasant Knoll Middle School for dismissal. Parents are asked to park at the PKMS football parking lot where staff will verify parent information, and students will be released beginning at 9 a.m.

This incident comes just two days after a 300-gallon spill of water mixed with potassium hydroxide at the facility on Logistic Lane.

Silfab said Tuesday’s spill was confined to a small area on its property and did not pose a danger to the community, but the incident is now drawing attention from parents and other community members who say concerns about the facility have shifted from a local zoning debate to a broader safety issue.

It prompted an order to pause operations by South Carolina Department of Environmental Services until an investigation into the startup could be completed. The solar plant confirmed it paused chemical deliveries Wednesday.

Now, the fallout from the spill has reached state leaders in Columbia. South Carolina’s attorney general sent a letter to Silfab with a list of questions about safety demanding answers no later than March 13.

A South Carolina House subcommittee is also set to discuss a new bill on Thursday, which would allow a county or city to withdraw permits if the property is not being used the way it is zoned.

Rep. David Martin of Fort Mill cited the Silfab project as motivation for the legislation.

Channel 9 is asking if another spill prompted the early dismissal.

The full statement sent to parents from the school district:

“We have received confirmation of active incident at Silfab Solar from York County Emergency Management. The county has indicated that there is no danger to the community or our school however, out of an abundance of caution Flint Hill Elementary will be closed today.”

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

