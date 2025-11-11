Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man reported missing in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing in Hickory.

According to officials, Steve Gunter was last seen leaving the Frye Regional Medical Center on foot.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with a wolf print on it, jeans, brown leather loafers, and a blue Trump hat.

Gunter also may be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, according to police.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Gunter has short gray hair, hazel eyes, wears glasses, and has a tattoo on his right hand, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

VIDEO: Reward offered to find missing Ashe County man

Reward offered to find missing Ashe County man

©2025 Cox Media Group