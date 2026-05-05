Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old with dementia in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Richard Junior Jones, a 71-year-old male. Jones is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s and was last seen on foot leaving 900 W. Wilson Ave. in Mooresville. Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating him.

A Silver Alert is issued for missing persons who have a cognitive impairment. Anyone with information about Richard Junior Jones should contact K. Lindenberger at the Mooresville Police Department at (704) 664-3311.

Jones is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He has black and grey short hair, brown eyes and a grey beard.

When he was last seen, Jones was wearing a red and black zip-up jacket, grey pants, and brown boots.

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