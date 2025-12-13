Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland County man

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives in Cleveland County are working to find a missing 69-year-old who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

A Silver Alert was issued for Kenneth Robert Wilcox on Friday night.

Wilcox left the 500 block of Casar-Belwood Road in Lawndale and was later seen at 2501 NC 18 US 64 Highway, officials said.

He was driving a blue 2008 Dodge Caravan with a N.C. license plate HJY3609. Officials said Flock Camera shows Wilcox traveling northbound on Hickory Boulevard in Sawmills.

Wilcox is described as 5-foot-eight and 142 pounds, with green eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray beanie, a green hoodie, blue jeans, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information on Wilcox’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 484-4822.

