Silver Alert issued for missing man in Watauga County

BOONE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old man living with dementia or Alzheimer’s in Watauga County Friday.

Authorities are searching for Cameron Ross.

They say he left work at the Harris Teeter in Boone in a 2012 silver Ford Expedition with a North Carolina tag: JKM2499.

He was last seen wearing a red Harris Teeter work shirt with a black long sleeve shirt underneath, black slacks and work shoes.

He’s 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Ross’ whereabouts should call the Boone Police Department.

