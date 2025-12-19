Silver Alert issued for missing man in Watauga County

BOONE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old man living with dementia or Alzheimer’s in Watauga County Friday.
Authorities are searching for Cameron Ross.
They say he left work at the Harris Teeter in Boone in a 2012 silver Ford Expedition with a North Carolina tag: JKM2499.
He was last seen wearing a red Harris Teeter work shirt with a black long sleeve shirt underneath, black slacks and work shoes.
He’s 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about Ross’ whereabouts should call the Boone Police Department.
