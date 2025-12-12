Man charged with murder in death of missing Charlotte mother

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a mother who was reported missing earlier this month.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 38-year-old Lorenza Thomas Inman Jr. was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of 31-year-old Frezja Matisse Baker.

Baker had been missing for days before her body was eventually found inside her car along Sanders Avenue.

Her vehicle, a 2004 Honda Accord, had been parked behind an abandoned west Charlotte church, according to police.

After identifying Inman as a suspect in Baker’s death, police obtained warrants for his arrest.

He was then placed into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, assault on a female, and the misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

CMPD said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

