Silver Alert issued in Mint Hill

CHARLOTTE — A Silver Alert was active Friday morning for a man who went missing from Mint Hill.

Mint Hill Police are on the lookout for Morgan Dwight Garver, an 88-year-old man who is believed to be challenged by dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with black pants. Garver was last seen near Cinnamon Circle in Mint Hill.

If you have information on Garver’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 704-889-2231.

