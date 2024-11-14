Singer Tyler Childers announces 2025 tour, includes a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Grammy-nominated singer Tyler Childers is setting out on a headlining tour next year that will include a stop in the Queen City next spring.

The songwriter will perform at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on April 16, 2025. Deer Tick will open.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

The tour also stops in Raleigh on April 15, 2025, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit both the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund (HHARF) and REVERB. Childers started HHARF in 2020 with Senora May to bring awareness and financial support to philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region. REVERB works to reduce the environmental impacts of live music tours.

