CHARLOTTE — Morehead Street near Uptown Charlotte remained closed Wednesday morning because of a sinkhole.

Video from the scene shows a small hole forming in the middle of the road near Freedom Drive.

Officials at the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road could be closed until Thursday afternoon to make repairs.

Crews are also repairing another sinkhole on Cedar Street in Uptown.

