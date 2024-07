CHARLOTTE — A sinkhole caused road closures in Uptown Charlotte Thursday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a warning to drivers just before 5 a.m.

The affected area is Church Street, near 4th Street.

Two lanes have been closed at that intersection.

Drivers are asked to consider this on their morning commutes.

