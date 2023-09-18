Siren tests to be conducted around Catawba and McGuire nuclear stations

CHARLOTTE — The outdoor warning sirens around Catawba and McGuire nuclear stations will be tested multiple times over the next two weeks.

The tests will be conducted from Sept. 18 until Sept. 29. They will only occur on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All sirens will be tested in short 20-second increments.

Testing is being performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, and York counties.

No public action is required.

