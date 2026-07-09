Six Flags’ C-suite shakeup continues with new officer named

CHARLOTTE — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. continues to restructure its leadership team, with another change planned in the company’s C-suite.

The Charlotte-based company has named Mark Pauls as chief operating officer, effective July 15. Six Flags entered into a three-year employment agreement with Pauls, age 63, with automatic one-year renewals thereafter, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing says.

Pauls joins Six Flags amid ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio of parks and improve its capital structure.

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