Six people hurt in Uptown crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Six people have been hurt following a crash in Uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon, according to MEDIC.
The collision occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 near Graham Street.
According to MEDIC, five people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, while another person was taken with serious injuries.
Channel 9 has reached out for more details.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
