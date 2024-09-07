Local

Six people hurt in Uptown crash, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Six people have been hurt following a crash in Uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

The collision occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 near Graham Street.

According to MEDIC, five people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, while another person was taken with serious injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out for more details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

