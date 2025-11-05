Skeletal remains found near Burke County creek, investigation underway

VALDESE, N.C. — Police say workers clearing storm debris from Hurricane Helene discovered skeletal remains along a creek in Burke County.

Officials say the discovery was made just a couple blocks from downtown Valdese.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty says investigators have been at the scene for hours collecting evidence near the creek which runs along the railroad tracks.

Valdese Police say they got the call along Praley Street shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Because it was getting dark, they secured the scene, and the State Bureau of Investigation returned around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the workers told Faherty he was coming up the steep hillside when he slid back down. That’s when he found the remains.

“I’m just hoping that they can find out who it is and maybe help the family put some closure to it,” that worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

Witnesses say there was very little clothing, and no kind of identification.

Valdese Police have yet to say if they’ve found a wallet or purse nearby. The chief says that the person had been here for some time.

Valdese Skeletal Remains Found

Faherty asked Valdese Police if they had any missing persons from the time of Helene, but they said no. However, the county had a couple reports around that time, so they’ll be checking missing person reports.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for more on their investigation.

VIDEO: Human remains found behind Statesville home, officials say

Human remains found behind Statesville home, officials say

©2025 Cox Media Group