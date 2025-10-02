Skunk tests positive for rabies after dogs’ exposure in Bessemer City

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two dogs in Bessemer City were possibly exposed to a rabid skunk, marking the 14th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement received a call about two dogs that may have been exposed to a skunk, showing neurological issues in the 4000 block of Dallas Cherryville Hwy.

Both dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccinations and received booster shots from their veterinarian.

Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists investigated the incident and impounded the skunk on the same day.

The skunk was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh, where it tested positive for rabies.

Following the confirmation of rabies, enforcement specialists conducted a neighborhood canvass to notify the community and verify rabies vaccinations for pets in the area.

The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement Division emphasizes the importance of rabies vaccinations for the health and safety of pets, their owners, and the community.

