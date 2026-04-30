Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte May 1-3

CHARLOTTE — Head to South Carolina for the annual Strawberry Festival or support local creatives at Charlotte’s very own Met Gala and Charlotte Boom arts festival. Not for you? Catch a Knights game Uptown or attend a Kentucky Derby watch party. There’s tons to do in and around the Queen City this weekend. Here’s what’s going on near you:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The South Carolina Strawberry Festival returns to Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill this weekend. Enjoy two days of fresh berries, vendors, live music, rides, activities and more.

The Charlotte’s Met Gala-inspired Mint To Be is back Friday night. Get dresses up and enjoy a runway competition, featuring local designers, music and more. This year’s theme is “The Feminine Body As Costume Art.” A new exhibition, “The Feminine Form,” will also be unveiled.

Kick off the weekend with a free YogaFit class at Romare Bearden Park.

Catch a free comedy show at the Monarch Market Comedy Showcase Friday night.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra is bringing Baroque music to the historic Carolina Theatre Friday night.

Chelsea Handler will perform at Ovens Auditorium Friday night as part of “The High and Mighty Tour.”

BOOM Charlotte arts festival returns this weekend at The Boardwalk at University City.

Rosebud Baker is set to perform multiple shows at The Comedy Club at Duckworth’s this weekend.

See the award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” at Belk Theater this weekend.

Step on board the Titanic with an immersive virtual reality experience at The GreenHouse. Titanic: Echoes From The Past opens Saturday.

The Mint Museum Randolph is hosting the 35th Annual Derby Days event Saturday. Celebrate art, community and Derby style with live music, lawn games and a Kentucky Derby watch party.

Or head to The Ballantyne for a Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Dunbar Social.

Smooth jazz bassist Julian Vaughn will perform at Middle C Jazz Saturday night.

Todd Edwards, an internationally recognized house and UK garage musician, will play a set at The Music Yard Saturday evening.

Free Throw is set to play The Underground Saturday night.

Enjoy an evening with October London & Lalah Hathaway at Ovens Auditorium Saturday night.

The Charlotte Margarita Festival will be held Saturday at Tipsy Pickle in Camp North End. There will be live DJ, street food vendors, and you’ll get a chance to win a trip to Mexico.

The 16th Annual Kings Drive Art Walk returns to Little Sugar Creek Greenway this weekend.

There will also be a Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Camp North End Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy authentic Mexican food, music, dancing, vendors and more.

Teams will race their homemade boats on Lake Norman at the Cornelius Cardboard Boat Regatta Satuday.

Free Comic Book Day is back on Saturday. Connect with fans and creators and snag free comics at participating sellers near you.

The Charlotte Knights will take on the Gwinnett Stripers all weekend at Truist Field.

The 2026 Hope Floats Duck Race will be held Sunday at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Proceeds from the race will help provide children and families with free grief support services through KinderMourn.

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