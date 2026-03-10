Skunk tests positive for rabies in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services has confirmed the county’s third positive rabies case of 2026.

On March 5, officers responded to a property off Mariposa Road after a skunk came into contact with a resident’s pig.

The skunk was euthanized and sent to the North Carolina State Laboratory for testing.

No human or domestic pet exposures were reported. On March 9, the skunk tested positive for rabies, and the case has been forwarded to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to determine any necessary livestock quarantine measures.

The county has issued public notifications through its website, social media channels, and Smart911 alerts.

Officials urge residents to keep all pets and livestock current on rabies vaccinations and to use available low‑cost vaccination clinics.

Residents are reminded not to approach wildlife and to report any sick or unusually behaving animals to Animal Services at 704‑736‑4125.

