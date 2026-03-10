‘Slap in the face’: Concertgoers fall victim to ticket scam at Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE — Over a dozen hopeful concertgoers say they were scammed outside the Spectrum Center Saturday night after purchasing tickets for the Millennium Tour that didn’t exist.

“We go through will call, my friend’s in front of me, and she says they don’t have my name, and I’m like, that’s strange,” Seaira Austin told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “I give them my ID; she doesn’t have my name at all. I gave them another name, my sister’s name, she doesn’t have her name either.”

Austin, Christine Gattis and several others said they experienced the same thing at the 2000s R&B show that night.

“I was super excited because I grew up listening to them . . . Bow Wow, Jeremiah, Pretty Ricky,” Austin said.

They say they were connected via social media to a man claiming to be Bow Wow’s manager and paid hundreds of dollars through apps, like Cash App or Venmo, for what they believed were legitimate VIP tickets to the Millennium Tour.

“Front row, VIP section seating, backstage access all night,” Gattis said. “We were supposed to be at the meet and greet, take photos with the artists, go to the afterparty and food and beverages.”

What they thought would be a night to remember, quickly turned into a nightmare.

“When he started ignoring my calls, when he wouldn’t respond, I’m like, yeah something’s not right,” Austin said.

“I was ‘boo hoo’ crying in the middle of will call,” Gattis said. “I had so much anxiety. I was so stressed.”

Some even waited outside the venue, hoping the man would show up with their tickets.

“I was hoping that he was telling the truth, that he was going to come down and get us,” Austin said.

Now, many are left dealing with the financial strain.

“I have kids to feed, daycare to pay, lots of bills, so it’s really a slap in the face,” Austin said. “As I look back, I should have done my own research. You can’t trust anybody.”

Some people say they have received refunds through those electronic payment apps, while others are still out hundreds of dollars.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Spectrum Center say they are aware of the incidents and are investigating.

Channel 9 also reached out to representatives for the Millennium Tour and have not heard back.

ACTION 9 | How to verify ticket sellers and protect your wallet:

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke has tips to make sure you land a deal without regretting your purchase.

Buy from the actual venue, if you can. They may even do re-sales.

Other good secondary market sources include SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats.

If you aren’t sure about the seller, look them up on BBB.org or the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

Make sure the site uses the lock symbol for security.

Pay with a credit card. It’s easier to dispute that way.

If you have the time or energy, you can also swing by the ticket office where the event will be, show them the ticket you plan to buy and ask if it’s legit.

And remember, even if the ticket gets you in, report if there’s anything unfair or deceptive about the transaction. The seller could be breaking the law.

VIDEO >> Don’t fall for it: Scam texts claim outstanding tickets

Don’t fall for it: Scam texts claim outstanding tickets

©2026 Cox Media Group