SLED investigates officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday in Lancaster County.

A Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle linked to a North Carolina charge, leading to a pursuit that ended when the car crashed into a tree on Camp Creek Road.

The driver, identified as Bobby Earl Bolick, 42, of Lancaster, fled from the Nissan Pathfinder and was pursued by the deputy into a wooded area.

The deputy ran after the suspect, leading to a confrontation in the woods.

Bolick grabbed the deputy’s pistol. The deputy to fire a single shot, and Bolick ran further into the woods.

Bolick was apprehended by additional deputies and taken to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

It remains unclear whether Bolick’s injuries were caused by a gunshot.The deputy involved in the incident was not seriously injured and has been placed on administrative leave, following standard procedure.

This incident marks the 45th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2025 and the second for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office this year.

The investigation by SLED is ongoing, and no further information about the case will be disclosed at this time.

