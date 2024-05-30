SLED investigating shooting scene in Lancaster County

KERSHAW, S.C. — Police are on scene of a shooting investigation in Lancaster County Wednesday night, according to SLED.

The scene was in the town of Kershaw on North Matson Street around 10 p.m.

A Channel 9 crew could see a very large police scene as investigators were canvassing the area. A truck appeared to have several bullet holes. SLED says they were requested to investigate by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

We are working to learn more about the shooting.

