Man killed after shootout with officers, police say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been killed following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Catawba County Government Center early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12:35 am, the Newton Police Department received a call from a woman who said she had been shot on Government Drive.

Police arrived at the scene, but the woman had already left the area.

The woman was eventually located in the parking lot of Plant Fitness on Northwest Boulevard. As emergency officials began working to provide aid to the injured woman, a man pulled into that parking lot and began shooting at them, according to police.

Police said they then returned fire and eventually struck the man which caused him to drop his firearm.

Both the man and woman sustained several gunshot wounds. They were both taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center before being flown by helicopter to Atrium Health Medical Center in Charlotte, according to police.

Police said the woman is currently in stable condition, however, the man died from his injuries.

At this time, it has been established that the woman and the man knew each other. However, the identities of the victims and officers involved in this incident are not being released at this time.

Those officers have also been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

“This morning we had several first responders, including police, fire, and EMS, caught in the middle of this tragic situation while trying to save a life. It is unfortunate that officers had to take a life in order to save several lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with our officers, the victim, and others affected by this senseless act of violence. Domestic violence continues to be a serious matter and needs to be addressed immediately,” said Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe.

