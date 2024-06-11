Sleeping woman killed when bullets fly through Gastonia home, family says

GASTONIA, N.C. — Someone fired dozens of shots into a Gastonia home late Monday night, killing a woman inside.

It happened just before midnight on Morgan Street, not far off of Union Road. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned half a dozen kids were inside at the time but fortunately, they weren’t hurt.

Morgan Street shooting in Gastonia

The woman’s family and friends said it was 39-year-old Latasha Cureton who died. Now, police are looking for answers along with her family.

Lemon caught up with officers going door-to-door blocks away from where the shooting happened, hoping to find anyone who may have seen, heard, or recorded something helpful.

The family said everyone is torn up about Cureton, who was also a mother. They said she was sleeping in her bed when the shooting started. A bullet went into her bedroom window, killing her.

“There was no place safe in here.”

Dozens of shots went into a home on Morgan St. in Gastonia. One hit & killed Latasha Cureton as she slept. Six children were watching TV when the shooting started. Some shots went through several walls & into a room at the back of the home. pic.twitter.com/jRydkW8x50 — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) June 11, 2024

The one in the window pane is one of scores of bullet holes family members showed Lemon. One shot went into a child’s play pen and another went through a sofa, where six children sat watching a movie with their grandmother.

There were 13 shots into or through the front door. You can look through the holes and see outside.

A family friend said there was nowhere that was safe in the home when the shooting started.

“Anybody has to know that there’s a lot of children that live in this house,” Keith Rice said. “And for somebody to shoot so many times, or even just to shoot in the house, is ridiculous. These people are godless.”

Lemon spoke with the grandmother who was home when the shooting started. She said Cureton was her daughter and her best friend. She said she doesn’t know why someone would do this, but she pleaded with the shooter to turn themselves in.

