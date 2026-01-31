Slippery roads in Foothills as snowstorm hits North Carolina

HICKORY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said six inches of snow fell in the Foothills by 10 a.m. Saturday. Officials report that road conditions are poor and extremely slick throughout the region.

The winter weather comes as transportation officials report a higher volume of drivers on the road compared to the previous weekend. Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty, reporting from the Foothills, stated that the department is urging people to stay off the roads to avoid dangerous conditions.

Road conditions across the region have deteriorated as the snow accumulates.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation described the surfaces as very slick and cautioned that travel has become difficult in the affected areas.

