Slow soaking rain to ease drought conditions

CHARLOTTE — We are tracking a nice rainstorm as we head into Saturday night into Sunday, said meteorologist Joe Puma.
This is going to a nice good slow soaking rain.
>>CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions
We are not looking at a flooding threat, but this will be able to soak into the ground and help drought conditions.
We still need a lot of rain but systems like this certainly help get the ball rolling in the right direction toward improving drought conditions, Puma said.
FORECAST: Slight cool down ahead after Tuesday’s warmth
©2026 Cox Media Group