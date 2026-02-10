Slow soaking rain to ease drought conditions

CHARLOTTE — We are tracking a nice rainstorm as we head into Saturday night into Sunday, said meteorologist Joe Puma.

This is going to a nice good slow soaking rain.

>>CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions

We are not looking at a flooding threat, but this will be able to soak into the ground and help drought conditions.

We still need a lot of rain but systems like this certainly help get the ball rolling in the right direction toward improving drought conditions, Puma said.

FORECAST: Slight cool down ahead after Tuesday’s warmth

Tuesday evening's forecast with Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens

©2026 Cox Media Group