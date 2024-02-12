VIDEO: 2 boats collide on Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A boat collided with a smaller boat at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Lake Norman, according to North Carolina Wildlife

The driver of a bass boat said their view was blocked, which caused them to hit the back of a jon boat, which is a smaller vessel.

One person on the jon boat went into the water and another stayed in the boat.

The person in the boat was taken to a local hospital for their injuries and was released a few hours later.

The operator of the bass boat was charged with reckless and/or negligent operation, N.C. Wildlife said.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.

