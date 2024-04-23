Small college damaged by storms shifts to virtual learning

ROCK HILL, S.C. — After severe storms battered its campus in Rock Hill over the weekend, Clinton College transitioned to remote learning.

“We’ve never seen this type of damage in this area,” said Archinya Ingram, the senior vice president of the small, private college.

“Every building on this campus, the roofing is damaged, some of the siding areas, windows were busted out,” Ingram said.

Hail caused dents and windows were shattered on many of the students’ vehicles and college vans.

Ingram hopes repairs are made quickly.

“Being a pillar in the Southside as an HBCU, not only are we concerned about our campus, but we are concerned about our greater community,” she said.

A student showed Channel 9 much of the damage.

“Students were actually in the cafeteria for dinnertime and the storm broke loose, power went out, instantly,” said senior Elijah Rogers. “This door flew back and hit this pole.”

Rogers said the storm’s intensity lasted for about 15 minutes.

“I’ve seen hailstorms before but this is something I’ve never seen before,” Rogers said.

The last two weeks of the semester will be taught virtually, administrators said.

“Doing my last four tests, getting ready for graduation next Friday,” Rogers said. “I expected this last week to be with my peers.”

The National Weather Service confirmed it was not a tornado.

Local officials told Channel 9 they aren’t sure enough damage was done to qualify for federal disaster relief funding.

In the meantime, classes in the Rock Hill school district will be remote again on Tuesday.

