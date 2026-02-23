Small plane overturns while landing at Monroe airport

MONROE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport runway was closed Monday following after a single-engine piston aircraft overturned while landing Monday.

All three people onboard were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The aircraft ended up approximately 200 to 300 feet from the runway after the incident, city officials said in a Facebook post. All three occupants were taken to Atrium Health CMC Main for treatment earlier Monday.

Airport staff immediately responded to the crash and alerted city police and fire personnel.

These emergency crews arrived at the scene to assist the passengers and airport operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently enroute to the scene. The FAA has officially marked the runway closed while it prepares to conduct an investigation into the cause of the incident.

The runway will remain closed until FAA investigators give the all-clear for operations to resume.

