Smoke in cockpit of a plane headed to Charlotte puts crew in hospital

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Flight 1264 cancelled in Cleveland, Source: News 5 Cleveland Flight 1264 cancelled in Cleveland

CHARLOTTE — Four crew members of an American Airlines plane landed in a hospital in Cleveland, Ohio after reporting smoke in the cockpit, WEWS reported.

Flight 1264 flying out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport began smelling of fumes, according to CLE officials on Wednesday. The American Airlines flight was scheduled to fly to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Passengers were transferred to another plane to continue the flight to Charlotte, reports WEWS.

No one was injured, and airport officials said the crew members were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to WEWS.

The cause of the smoke is unknown, WEWS said.

